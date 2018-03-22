Help Bitney Prep in Grass Valley buy Chromebooks for students

Bitney College Preparatory High School is encouraging community members to take part in their 'Change for Change' coin drive fundraiser through March 23. The goal is to raise $500, enough to purchase a Chromebook for every student next year. A competition between classes has emerged — the class who wins the most wins a pizza party. Community members are encouraged to drop off their spare change in the main office during school hours at 135 Joerschke Drive in Grass Valley.

For more information, email info@BitneyPrep.net or call 530-477-1235.