Heavy hitters help Nevada County’s under served

Submitted by Marc Cuniberti

As part of his "Heavy Hitters Program," financial advisor and columnist Marc Cuniberti challenged business owners and other individuals to match his $1,000 donations to Interfaith Food Ministries and the various other Nevada County public assistance programs. Pictured from left are Sue Van Son, director at IFM; David Scinto of Scinto Group CPA's; Walt Davis, representing McSweeney and Associates CPA's; Mary Ellen Tracy and Betsy Wagner (representing two anonymous donors) and Cuniberti. Total funds raised exceeded $6,000.