Heavy hitters help Nevada County’s under served

As part of his "Heavy Hitters Program," financial advisor and columnist Marc Cuniberti challenged business owners and other individuals to match his $1,000 donations to Interfaith Food Ministries and the various other Nevada County public assistance programs. Pictured from left are Sue Van Son, director at IFM; David Scinto of Scinto Group CPA's; Walt Davis, representing McSweeney and Associates CPA's; Mary Ellen Tracy and Betsy Wagner (representing two anonymous donors) and Cuniberti. Total funds raised exceeded $6,000.