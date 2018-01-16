Head here and here

ACME Robotics, comprised of western Nevada County students from grades 8 through 12, competed in their second qualifying tournament of the 2017-2018 season in Santa Clara on January 13. The team put in long hours over the last month to prepare their robot and themselves for the competition. The robot challenge this season involved picking up and stacking six-inch foam cubes into a pattern. Teams must score as many points as possible with their robot during a two and half minute match. ACME won top honors at this tournament by winning the "Inspire" award.

Judged awards are presented at each tournament for outstanding teams in the categories of innovation, design, outreach, robot intelligence and local STEM outreach. A guaranteed method to advance to the next level is to win the coveted Inspire award, which is the top honor presented at each tournament. The winning team "embodies the challenge" of the "FIRST Tech Challenge" program, is considered a top contender for many other judged awards and is deemed a gracious competitor.

At the tournament, teams share their experiences, enthusiasm and knowledge with other teams, sponsors, their community and the judges. This is ACME Robotics' fourth season competing in FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC). Last season the team advanced to the Western Regionals in Tacoma Wash.

ACME Robotics is a community supported team. For more information, visit their Facebook page at "ACME Robotics Inc" or at their website at http://www.goacmerobotics.com.

ACME Robotics is comprised of team members from grades 8 through 12 from various schools in the Nevada City and Grass Valley area. They operate privately and are completely independent of any school financially. The team shares a workspace with the high school Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) club and competes through an international nonprofit called FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) which administers robotics programs for children from K through 12.