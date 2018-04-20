GV students make honor roll at Oregon State University
April 20, 2018
Two students from Grass Valley recently made the winter term's Scholastic Honor Roll at Oregon State University in Corvallis. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work. Earning a 3.5 grade point average or better included freshman Kayleigh E. Siebels, who is studying University Exploratory Studies and freshman Keegan L. Zetterberg, who is pursuing pre-mechanical engineering.
Source: Oregon State University
