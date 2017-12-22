Group exhibition, ‘Coming Home,’ includes Bear River grads

A group exhibition, "Coming Home," featuring the work of Bear River High School artists coincides with the school's Class of 2007's 10 year reunion today. The exhibit features work from Emily Baker, Dane Brown, Amanda Evans, Amanda Kiefer and Lindsey Nick — all students who went on to pursue a career in the arts. The graduates say they benefitted from the broad range of art classes offered at the high school, including photography, drawing and painting, ceramics, choir, band, dance programs and more.

Curated by Emily Baker, Coming Home will be showcased online from December 23 through February 23. Visit http://www.emilyabaker.com/cominghome.com to see artwork, biographies and links to more the artists' work.