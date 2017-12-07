Grass Valley’s Open Book to host book release: ‘Offerings of Beauty’

The Open Book in Grass Valley will celebrate the release of their new image-enhanced book, "Offerings of Beauty: A Year of Moon Mandalas," from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Created by the group Moon Spirit Flower Circle, the book is a collection of a year-long journey of collaborative mandala making in celebration of the earth, the rhythm of the moon, and the changing seasons.

After selected readings, there will be live music, mandala making and light refreshment. Books will available to purchase for $15. Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

The Moon Spirit Flower Circle a small gathering of women ages 15 to 84 who meet in the Sierra Foothills to honor every new and full moon for a whole year and to create flower mandalas as offerings of peace and serenity.

The Open Book is located at 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-273-4002.