Grass Valley Soroptimists ‘Dress A Girl Around The World’

Soroptimists of Grass Valley (SIGV) once again is creating simple dresses for the "Dress A Girl Around The World" (DAG) project. The project is the brainchild of "Hope For Women International," an organization dedicated to empowering and educating women. DAG asserts that sex-traffickers are discouraged from kidnapping young girls who are dressed in garments that someone has taken the time to sew for them, signifying that someone is watching over them.

Soroptimists International is the world's largest women's service organization. This fall, Soroptimist International of Grass Valley gathered dresses sewn predominantly by Nevada County residents presented them to two separate organizations to take on their mission trips. Three hundred of these were taken to central Uganda and handed out to young girls in three different villages. Another 60 dresses are being taken to Cambodia in April.

Enough material and trims were donated to put together kits for more than 300 dresses, which are ready to hand out to volunteers interested in crafting them into dresses. Several nonprofits will be the recipients of this next batch of dresses, all of them with connections in parts of the world where girls and women in need are being served.

Another event is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. on March 24 at Twin Cities Church, where volunteers will be sewing and assembling kits from donated items. New volunteers are encouraged to bring sewing machines and join the for an "old-fashioned sewing bee." Others can simply pick up kits to work on at home. Twin Cities Church is located at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley. Anyone with extra pieces of 100 percent cotton fabric (even scraps) is encouraged to drop them off from 4 to 6 p.m. on March 23 in front of Twin Cities Church. Or bring them to the event. Trims, laces, double wide bias tape and elastic are in demand. The project has been be kept alive by generous donations of time and materials.

For more information, email sigrassvalley@gmail.com or email Lynn Mehren-Costa at classiccosta@yahoo.com.

— Submitted by Lynn Mehren-Costa

Recommended Stories For You

Book discussion: "A Women's Guide to Sacred Activism"

The Nevada County Democratic Women's Club will host a discussion of the new book, "A Women's Guide to Sacred Activism: How do we Move Forward?" written by Marilyn Nyborg in collaboration with Marilyn Chambliss and Sushila Mertens, all Nevada County residents. The trio of authors will speak about the process of writing the book and the deep friendships emerged. The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. on April 7 at Margarita's Restaurant, 988 Plaza Drive in Grass Valley. The cost of breakfast is $15 and includes a buffet breakfast. RSVP to Shanti Emerson by March 27 at ShantiEmerson@yahoo.com or 530-575-2891.

— Submitted by Karen Lauterbach