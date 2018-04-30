Grass Valley shredding event benefits Food Ministry
April 30, 2018
Owens Estate and Wealth Strategies Group will host their annual "Community Shred" from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 5 at Owens Plaza, located at 426 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Shredding will be done on site and all proceeds will go directly to feed families in need at the Interfaith Food Ministry. Suggested donation is $10 per box or a grocery bag full of non-perishable food items. Services include drive-up service and media and computer hard drive destruction. Staples and paper clips do not have to be separated from documents. For more information, call 530-272-7500.
