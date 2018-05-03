Grass Valley seminar: ‘Science and faith not incompatible’

When you're looking out at the night sky, does one see stars and galaxies, or the hand of God? "Both" is the answer explored during a two-part seminar on "Science and Faith" from 10 a.m. to noon on two consecutive Saturdays, May 5 and 12 at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Sterling Bailey, a nuclear physicist, Stanford University doctorate and Peace Lutheran member will sketch out the idea of science as an orderly way to understand what we see in the world and predict future behavior.

Also part of the seminar will be the Rev. David G. Mullen, a former regional bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America who served recently at Peace Lutheran, and is a life-long cosmologist. Mullen is convinced that "theologians need to help people of the church come to terms with our emerging cosmology," he said. Bailey will conclude the series with a discussion of how he reconciles his own position as a physicist and a Christian. "Science and Faith" is presented by Peace's Contemporary Issues Study Group, which takes up important topics of our times. Learn more at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631. The sessions are free; arrive at 9:30 a.m. each Saturday to enjoy coffee and baked goods.