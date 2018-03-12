Grass Valley seminar on new tax reform issues, estate planning

A seminar on the new tax reform issues, estate planning and investing in today's market will be at 5:30 p.m. on March 20 at the Foothills Event Center. Attendees must pre-register by calling 530-559-1214. Speakers will include KVMR's Money Matters host Marc Cuniberti, CPA David Scinto and estate attorney Rich Keene. Motivational speaker Machen MacDonald will open the program.