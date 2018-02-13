Grass Valley poetry workshop with Alicia Vandevorst

A poetry workshop with Alicia Vandevorst will be part of today's Sierra Writers meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at the Open Book in Grass Valley. The meeting is free to Sierra Writers members and open to the public for a small donation. Refreshments included. Guests are encouraged to bring their own poems. Vandevorst will share the revision process for two or three of her recent poems and provide time to work on poems from the audience. Sierra Writers is open to writers of all genres.