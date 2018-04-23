Grass Valley march for peace and justice planned
April 23, 2018
A series of national and international interfaith marches for peace and justice are planned for April 29. Locally a group of interfaith leaders have organized a march through downtown Grass Valley, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Church St. All people supportive of justice and peace are welcome to join in the march regardless of religious belief or none, religious affiliation or none. The march will go through the downtown and end back at the Methodist Church about half an hour later.
