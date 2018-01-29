Grass Valley Knights of Columbus help airmen in need

The Grass Valley Knights of Columbus Bishop O'Connell Assembly 2623 recently presented a check for $2,500 to "Operation Warm Heart," a program managed by the First Sergeant's Council geared toward supporting airmen and their families during any time of need.

Pictured from left are Ed Wydra, MSgt. Travis Beyea, Tom Lawicki, Rick Borlik, Don Soto, MSgt. Jeremy Kincade and MSgt Mendi Graham. Members of Assembly 2623, a nonprofit, raise funds by operating the parking lot across from the Nevada County Fairgrounds during the Fourth of July and county fair. Members also use proceeds to rehabilitate wheel chairs and scooters for persons in need through the "Bill's Wheels" program. For more information, call 530-273-1550.