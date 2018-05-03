Grass Valley Car Show this weekend
May 3, 2018
The Grass Valley Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Mill and Main Streets will be closed to parking for the event. In addition to a broad range of vintage cars, the event will include food booths from Culture Shock Yogurt, California Kettle Corn, Honest Pie, Horn of the Bull Taqueria and Sweeney's Weenies. There will also be a variety of non-food vendors, balloon art, face painters, metal art, a few cars for sale and a photo booth! All vendors will be in Grass Valley City Hall's parking lot. Applications for the Car Show are online at http://downtowngrassvalley.com/gvda-events/grass-valley-car-show. For more information, call 530-272-8315.
