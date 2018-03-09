Grass Valley book talk to mark 85th FDR anniversary

To mark the 85th anniversary of the inauguration of President Franklin Roosevelt and the beginning of the New Deal, author Gage McKinney will speak from 5 to 6 p.m. on March 13 at The Book Seller in Grass Valley. McKinney will talk about his book "The 1930s: No Depression Here," which has been newly updated and released in a second printing. The book tells how Nevada County boomed while the rest of the country suffered an economic collapse. Gold mining saved the county and region, and as McKinney will explained, the New Deal also helped. "The book shows how the misery of the Great Depression was unevenly distributed," McKinney said. The Book Seller is located at 107 Mill Street (near Main) in Grass Valley. McKinney will speak and answer questions and then sign books.

The Book Seller is hosting McKinney in conjunction with his appearance on Capital Public Radio's "Insight with Beth Ruyak," scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m. on March 12. The show is rebroadcast at 7 p.m. and available on podcast.

Source: Mikala Stroud