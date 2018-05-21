Grass Valley book reading with Suzie Daggett on Wednesday

Nevada County author Suzie Daggett will read from her book, "The Pink Door — Mom's Journey to the Other Side," at 5:30 p.m. on May 23 at The Book Seller, located at 107 Mill St. in Grass Valley. Daggett will share personal insights about "what it means to honor the dying wishes of an elder, the importance of love, the value of forgiveness and permission to pass."

Daggett views the book as a road map to assist families and caregivers in the end moments, conveying the sentiment that dying is a nature process to be cherished and protected. A discussion to share and normalize the dying process plus questions and answers will follow.