Grass Valley book discussion: “A Women’s Guide to Sacred Activism”

The Nevada County Democratic Women's Club will host a discussion of the new book, "A Women's Guide to Sacred Activism: How do we Move Forward?" written by Marilyn Nyborg in collaboration with Marilyn Chambliss and Sushila Mertens, all Nevada County residents. The trio of authors will speak about the process of writing the book and the deep friendships emerged. The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. on April 7 at Margarita's Restaurant, 988 Plaza Drive in Grass Valley. The cost of breakfast is $15 and includes a buffet breakfast. RSVP to Shanti Emerson by March 27 at ShantiEmerson@yahoo.com or 530-575-2891.