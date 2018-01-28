Grass Valley art exhibit features fantasy and creative creatures

Summer Thyme's Bakery & Deli will feature a new art show by local artist Ronnie Hart from February 1 through 28.

The art work, known as "MongeeArt," was named by Hart's 3-year-old grandson, who called a monster a "mongee." The paintings are an adventure into creative creatures, comical situations, starry nights and fantasy, said Hart. The pictures are made with water colors, pen, ink, pencil and collage — with a single picture often containing all of these. Each picture has a name and many have their own tales or fables. Both originals and prints of Mongeeart are for sale.

Summer Thyme's is the third Nevada County show of MongeeArt. Grass Valley's nonprofit Interfaith Food Ministry receives all the proceeds from the sales of the art work. Visit the Facebook page for Interfaith Food Ministry and watch their video of Ronnie's Mongeeart from Sept. 14, 2017.

A reception to "meet the artist" will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Summer Thyme's, 231 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome.