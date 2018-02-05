 GOP to host Cliff Newell in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

GOP to host Cliff Newell in Grass Valley

Submitted to The Union

A "Meet the Candidate" event hosted by the Nevada County Republican Party will feature incumbent District Attorney Cliff Newell at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the GOP headquarters in the Fowler Center on Nevada City Highway in Grass Valley. Newell will discuss the responsibilities and challenges of the District Attorney's office followed by a discussion and Q&A session. Complimentary refreshments will be available.