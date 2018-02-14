GOP “Meet the Candidate” event with district attorney hopeful Glenn Jennings in Grass Valley
February 14, 2018
Members of the Nevada County Republican Party will host a "Meet the Candidate" event featuring district attorney candidate Glenn Jennings at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Fowler Center Republican Headquarters near B&C Hardware on Nevada City Highway in Grass Valley. Jennings will discuss his qualifications and experience for the district attorney's office, followed by a discussion/Q&A session. Complimentary refreshments will be available. For more information, email info@nevadacountygop.org.
