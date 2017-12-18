Gold Country Italian American Club donates to Nevada County families in need

Members of the Gold Country Italian American Club recently presented a check to Women of Worth volunteers. The club raised money from donations by merchants and individuals, as well as a silent auction.

Women of Worth's mission is to assist families in crisis, victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking to increase self-reliance and improve quality of life by helping them rebuild their lives with dignity, hope and safety. For more information, visit http://www.women-of-worth.org.