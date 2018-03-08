Friends of Library book sale Saturday in Nevada City

Friends of the Nevada County Libraries' book sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Doris Foley Historical Library at 211 No. Pine St., Nevada City. There are thousands of paperback and hardback books for sale, including fiction, nonfiction, children's books, collectibles and more. This month's sale features philosophy, gardening and home improvement. Most books cost between 50 cents and $3. For additional information, call 530-265-1407 or email friends@ncfol.org.

Gently used books can be donated at any Nevada County library branch or outside Raley's grocery store in Grass Valley. Proceeds go toward library materials, programs and equipment.