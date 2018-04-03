Fresh perspective

Fresh perspectiveSubmitted by Craig SilbermanApril 3, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Submitted by Craig SilbermanApril 3, 2018Submitted by Craig SilbermanNevada City resident Doug Greene pauses on a rock along the Stevens Trail above the American River near Colfax Saturday.Prev of imagesNextNevada City resident Doug Greene pauses on a rock along the Stevens Trail above the American River near Colfax Saturday. Share Tweet Trending In: News BriefsCaltrans is looking to hire200 women to converge on Grass Valley Sierra College campus on April 14Nevada City candlelight vigil honors crime victimsNevada City presentation on chronic Lyme disease and other autoimmune disordersCommunity building through peaceful communicationTrending SitewideSabrina Distura, accused in deaths of Nevada Union students, released on bond, authorities sayFire leads to explosion of propane tanks at Grass Valley home, officials say (VIDEO)Nevada County wreck: 3 sent to hospital with major injuriesGrass Valley’s Wild Eye Pub shoots for a late-April opening