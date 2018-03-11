Free Nevada City workshop offers conflict resolution skills

The Alternatives to Violence Project will facilitate a free "mini" workshop, entitled, "Community Building through Peaceful Communication." Open to the public, the workshop is designed to help individuals improve relationships with themselves and others, build a deeper sense of community and learn effective conflict resolution skills. The lighthearted, interactive evening is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 4 at Odd Fellows Lodge, located at 212 Spring St. in Nevada City. The Alternatives to Violence Project is a multicultural, all volunteer organization found in most states and 50 countries, offering experiential, fun workshops. Learn more on line at http://www.avpcalifornia.org.