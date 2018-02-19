Free Nevada City event offers public speaking tips
February 19, 2018
Members of Nevada County Toastmasters organizations, such as the Empire Toastmasters above, will host "Public Speaking Tips" from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. Along with tips on how to improve listening and speaking skills, attendees will hear personal testimonials from people who have benefited from Toastmasters' meetings and events. According to Psychology Today, surveys of people's fears commonly show public speaking at the top of the list. For more information on the event, call River Easter at 530-277-8478, Sarah McTighe at 530-432-6861 or email EmpireToastmasters@gmail.com. To learn more about Toastmasters, visit http://www.ToastmastersNevadaCounty.org.
Trending In: News Briefs
- Meet your merchant: If Deby Hendrickson can’t fix your sewing machine, chances are it isn’t broken
- Nevada County building department discusses tiny house regulations
- American Legion Dance Night this Saturday in Grass Valley
- Hospice of the Foothills receives donation from Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley
- Listening Cafe: a conversational bridge across issues that divide and separate
Trending Sitewide
- Widespread phone outage reported throughout Nevada County
- Grass Valley couple faces federal gun charges, local drug accusations
- Nevada City Police chief Tim Foley resigns
- The next generation of farming: AM Ranch, Super Tuber Farm team up
- (VIDEO) Mardi Gras parade goes on despite rain, lack of cell phone service