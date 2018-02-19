Free Nevada City event offers public speaking tips

Members of Nevada County Toastmasters organizations, such as the Empire Toastmasters above, will host "Public Speaking Tips" from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. Along with tips on how to improve listening and speaking skills, attendees will hear personal testimonials from people who have benefited from Toastmasters' meetings and events. According to Psychology Today, surveys of people's fears commonly show public speaking at the top of the list. For more information on the event, call River Easter at 530-277-8478, Sarah McTighe at 530-432-6861 or email EmpireToastmasters@gmail.com. To learn more about Toastmasters, visit http://www.ToastmastersNevadaCounty.org.