Free ‘Last Friday Supper’ this week
February 20, 2018
A free community dinner will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the United Methodist Church in downtown Grass Valley. Volunteers of the "Last Friday Supper" will be preparing scalloped potatoes, ham casserole, creamed spinach, rolls, dessert, coffee and milk. Boy Scouts from a local troop will be serving the meal. The Last Friday Supper is sponsored by faith-based organizations, businesses and individuals. The church is wheelchair accessible for those needing a little assistance.
Trending In: News Briefs
