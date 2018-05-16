Free irrigated pasture management workshop in Penn Valley

How to maintain a pasture and improve water management and system efficiency will be the topic of a free workshop on May 19. The workshop will be held at a private ranch in Penn Valley and feature indoor and outdoor presentations.

Nevada Irrigation District (NID), Nevada County Resource Conservation District and University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources are sponsors of the event.

The primary presenter will be Dan Macon, University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) livestock and natural resources advisor.

Workshop topics will include understanding the physical and biological characteristics of soil; estimating soil moisture; types of sprinkler and flood pasture irrigation; management and scheduling to improve efficiency; fertilization strategies; irrigated pasture forages commonly planted and grazing management practices for irrigated pastures.

The workshop will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on May 19. Participants are asked to bring a chair, walking shoes and sunscreen. Light refreshments will be provided.

The workshop is free, but participants must pre-register by contacting Kaycee Strong at NID, 530-273-6185 ext. 244 or strongk@nidwater.com.

Since 1921, NID has provided agricultural water to support area farms and ranches. Today, the District irrigates more than 31,000 acres in Nevada, Placer and Yuba counties.