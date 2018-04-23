Free Grass Valley workshop on youth, grief and aggression

Grass Valley counselor Heather Certik will be offering a free workshop on youth, grief and aggression from 3 to 5 p.m. on May 1 at Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, located at 246 So. Church St. in Grass Valley. Following the shooting in Florida, Certik was motivated to reach out into the community to share her professional insights regarding the long term affects of grief on the general population, especially children. The workshop is designed not only for parents and professionals working with children, but also to adults still processing their own childhood grief. Certik has 30 years of experience working as a hospice grief counselor, including teaching grief counseling to probation officers in the city of Oakland. RSVP to me at HeatherRose488@gmail.