Free Grass Valley intro class on body health and strength

A free introductory class in "Foundation Training," a trade-marked program that focuses on rehabilitating stability, strength and pain relief in the body, will be offered from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on May 23 at Mountain View Rehabilitation, located at 380 Sierra College Drive, Suite 200 in Grass Valley. Community members are invited to attend the class to help determine if this program is suitable. If so, a four-week "Progressive Beginner Series" will be offered both evenings or mornings beginning May 30 or 31. Open to all ages, the class is designed to create a new awareness of how people hold and move their body and how it can be the largest contributor to aches and chronic pains, whether individuals spend hours at a time sitting in a chair or car, stand on a hard surface all day, perform manual labor or train for a sport. Provided by Grounded LLC, registration is required by emailing certified instructor Shauna White at grounded@shaunawhite.net or calling 530-263-4696. For more information, visit http://www.shaunawhite.net/workshops.

Source: Shauna White