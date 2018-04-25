Free community supper this Friday in Grass Valley
April 25, 2018
The Last Friday Supper (LFS) volunteers are preparing a wonderful spaghetti dinner for Friday, which includes homemade marinara sauce, green salad with vegetables, a surprise dessert, coffee and milk. Boy Scouts will be serving the dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on April 27 in the community hall at the United Methodist Church in downtown Grass Valley. The dinner is free and is sponsored by a variety of faith-based organizations in western Nevada County, local businesses and individuals. High chairs are available and the community room is wheelchair accessible.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- BREAKING: Nevada County looks to extend contract with Sammie’s Friends
- Search underway for missing Vietnam vet
- Chico man shot, killed after vehicle pursuit through Nevada, Placer counties
- Former Auburn Police officer charged in decades old ‘Golden State Killer’ cases
- George Boardman: Will it be business as usual with new sheriff?