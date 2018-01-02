Four statewide candidates speak in Auburn to kick off 2018 election

Californians will pick a new governor, seven other key state executives and many state legislators in 2018. To kick off this election year, the Auburn Area Democratic Club (AADC) has invited four statewide Democratic candidates to speak from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on January 4 at the General Gomez Arts & Events Center, 808 Lincoln Way in Auburn.

This event is free and open to the public as part of AADC's "Topics of Community Interest" Speaker Series and has the theme "We are the Blue Wave" in anticipation of strong Democratic results in the 2018 election.

Gubernatorial candidate Delaine Eastin will be joined by California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones, who is running for State Attorney General. Eastin is one of the top three 2018 California gubernatorial candidates and comes to this race with experience as an elected state assemblywoman and State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Jones has been elected twice as Insurance Commissioner and has led a statewide law enforcement agency for over six years as he now sets his sights on the State Attorney General position. They will present on the top issues facing the state of California and their plans to address these issues if elected.

Closer to home, Assembly District 5 Democratic candidate Carla Neal and Assembly District 6 Democratic candidate Jackie Smith will address local issues. Assembly District 5 includes the city of Auburn and runs down the Sierra foothills to Madera, which is where Carla Neal lives. Assembly District 6 includes the city of Newcastle and parts of North Auburn, as well as Roseville and Rocklin, which is where Jackie Smith lives. Carla Neal, Assembly District 5 Democratic candidate will compete against incumbent Frank Bigelow (Republican) and Jackie Smith, Assembly District 6 candidate will compete against incumbent Kevin Kiley (Republican).

The Auburn Area Democratic Club focuses its efforts to advance the goals of the Democratic Party through public policy and political issue analysis, education, fund-raising, recruitment, coordination with other Democratic groups, and other activities to benefit the Democratic Party. The AADC offers their "Topics of Community Interest" Speaker Series the first Thursday evening of each month.

For more information, visit http://www.auburndemocrats.com.