Former Ghidotti student graduates from King’s College
November 12, 2017
Caroline Irene Cox, a 2014 Ghidotti valedictorian, has graduated with honors from King's College, University of London, England, with a bachelor of arts degree. Cox will go on to pursue her master's degree at London School of Economics.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: News Briefs
- Grand opening of Sunday brunch at renovated Stonehouse in Nevada City
- Former Ghidotti student graduates from King’s College
- College hosts free science presentation on tree survival and the ‘mega-drought’
- Nevada County building department discusses tiny house regulations
- Tahoe National Forest issuing 200 Christmas tree cutting permits