Food Bank’s summer lunch program now underway

The Food Bank of Nevada County began its annual Summer Lunch Program on June 11. Throughout the summer, volunteers will be handing out free, healthy lunches to children at low-income apartment complexes throughout Nevada County. Meals will be delivered at six apartment complexes and the YMCA summer camp, Monday through Friday through August 3.

The Summer Lunch Program distributes the lunches during set schedules (based upon location) between noon and 1 p.m. The apartments participating are: Oak Ridge Apartments, Glenbrook Apartments, Nevada Woods Apartments, Valley Commons and Springhill Gardens I and II. Children are not required to live at those apartment complexes to show up and receive a free meal if they are in need. Lunches will also be provided to the YMCA summer camp at Memorial Park.

The Food Bank of Nevada County is always looking for volunteers and sponsors to help make and distribute the meals. Volunteers spend the morning making sandwiches and packaging lunches before loading up the meals for delivery. It's a great opportunity to stay connected to the community and do something to give back.

The summer lunch program is funded by both United Way of Nevada County and the Food Bank of Nevada County. Please call 530-272-3796 for more information on the program or to volunteer your time at the Food Bank.

Source: Food Bank of Nevada County