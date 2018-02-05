‘Food Access Saturday’ this weekend in Grass Valley

Saturday will be the next "Food Access Saturday," a program designed specifically for working individuals and families who need supplemental groceries. With the exception of this monthly distribution, food is only distributed Monday through Friday in Nevada County during traditional working hours.

United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry, began a six-month trial of distributing food on the second Saturday of each month to help resolve the gap in providing food to the "working poor." According to a news release, the program was so successful that it has been extended for another six months. United Way provides a majority of the funding and manpower while Interfaith Food Ministry provides the facilities, volunteers and some additional funding.

To date, over 1,200 bags of groceries have been distributed through the program to working community members who are struggling to get by. Those in need of supplemental groceries are encouraged to pick up nutritious, supplemental groceries between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley, and any second Saturday of each month. For more information, call United Way at 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.

Source: United Way of Nevada County