‘Food Access Saturday’ for Nevada County working families in need

Saturday will be the next Food Access Saturday, a program designed specifically for working individuals and families who need supplemental groceries.

Currently in Nevada County, food is only distributed Monday through Friday during traditional working hours.

United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry began a six-month trial of distributing food on the second Saturday of each month to help resolve the gap in providing food to the "working poor." According to a news release, the program was so successful that it was extended for another six months. United Way provides a majority of the funding and manpower while Interfaith Food Ministry provides the facilities, volunteers and some additional funding.

To date, more than 850 bags of groceries have been distributed to community members who are struggling to get by. Those in need of supplemental groceries are encouraged to pick up nutritious, supplemental groceries between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley, and any second Saturday of each month.

For more information, call United Way at 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.

Source: United Way of Nevada County