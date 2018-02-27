Flute, folk and guitar: ‘SoundSpeak LC’ at the Open Book in Grass Valley

The musical duo SoundSpeak LC will perform at 7:30 p.m. on March 3 at the Open Book, consisting of Harry Chrissakis on vocals, harmonicas, flute, melodica and percussion and Blair Liggett on vocals and guitar. Both from the East Coast, the pair began writing and performing material 15 years ago. Their wide-ranging style embraces an eclectic array of musical and poetic influences. A deep-seated need to create art firmly grounds both players in their common goal to "release a positive force out into the air through music." Tickets are $10 at the door, or can be purchased in advance at http://www.tinyurl.com/speakgv. Light refreshments will be available for purchase at the event.