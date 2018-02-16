Fire-adapted strategies for your home and land workshop

A workshop designed to help people in Nevada County prepare for and recover from fire in a manner that is resilient to future fires is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City. An expert panel will set a vision of what resiliency to future fires and what resiliency to fire looks like for families, neighborhoods, and communities. In addition, a program booth will connect people to cost-share and technical resources.

Speaker will include Dr. Steve Quarles, Joanne Drummond, and Dario Davison. Program booths include Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, Natural Resource Conservation Services, Resource Conservation District, University of California Cooperative Extension, Cal Fire, and USDA Rural Development.

For more information contact Kate Wilkin, Forestry/Fire Science and Natural Resources Advisor at 530-822-7515 or kwilkin@ucanr.edu. Attached please find the complete press release and more information can also be found on Facebook at UCCE Living with Fire.