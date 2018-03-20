Film Forum presents ‘The World According to Monsanto’ in Nevada City

The Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County's Fourth Friday Film Forum presents, "The World According to Monsanto" at 7 p.m. on March 23 at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way (near the Rood Center), Nevada City.

Monsanto is the largest agricultural biotechnology company in the world and the planet's leading producer of genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, a process that promotes the manipulation of traits which naturally occur in plants and crops.

Since the company obtained government approval for their first modified soybean in the 1990s, a public debate has persisted regarding the potential health hazards of GMO products and their push to own seeds as property and collect royalties.

The feature-length documentary provides a comprehensive overview of that debate.

Representatives from the newly formed group, "No GMO's in Nevada County," will also present information on the local initiative and answer questions. The public is invited to come for the film and stay for the discussion to follow. A donation of $6 to $10 is suggested. Beverages and treats available. For more information, visit the Peace Center's website at http://www.ncpeace.org or on Facebook.