Fiction workshop set for Jan. 10 in Grass Valley

An instructional fiction workshop entitled, "Vision, Re-vision, Toast and Tea: Writing and Revising in the New Year," with local author Mary Volmer, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley.

Presented by Sierra Writers, the evening will include a Q&A with Volmer. This event is free for Sierra Writers members and a suggested $5 to $10 donation for the public.

Volmer will help writers with ideas about how to "get started" and will focus on how to revise. She will use examples from her own experience and exercises that will help writers structure their stories with tips that will help them persevere. She will also read excerpts from her own work and also give attention to material brought into this workshop.

Volmer is the author of "Crown of Dust and Reliance, Illinois." She was the recipient of a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholarship to the University of Wales and a Chester Aaron and Agnes Butler Scholarship in creative writing at Saint Mary's College, California. Her non-fiction has appeared in Full Court Press, Women's Basketball Magazine and NPR's "This I Believe" series. Her short fiction has appeared most recently in the Farallon Review. Participants are encouraged to bring material to share. A time limit will be based on the number of participating writers.