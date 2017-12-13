Festive fungi in Nevada County Submitted by Kristanne Heaton December 13, 2017 Share Tweet Comments () Submitted by Kristanne Heaton December 13, 2017 Submitted by Kristanne Heaton |Christmas mushrooms at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Christmas mushrooms at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Share Tweet Go back to article Recommended Stories For You Trending In: News Briefs Strony performs music of the season in Grass Valley‘Northern Roots’ the closing act at Night of Giving eventNevada County building department discusses tiny house regulationsHoliday surprise for Nevada County children in needPaying it forward in Nevada County Trending Sitewide Nevada County home invasion ends in 3 arrests; some money and pot recoveredNevada Union High School football head coach Dennis Houlihan resignsDarrell Berkheimer: Women are moving to use their political powerSnowboarder dies after crash at Sierra-at-Tahoe