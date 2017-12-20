Ferrellgas holds annual coat drive

As a company that serves the propane needs of hundreds of local homes, businesses, and farms, Ferrellgas knows a thing or two about keeping community members warm. This year, the company is once again asking local residents to partner with them to collect new and gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves through January 12.

Donations can be given to Ferrellgas drivers or brought to the Ferrellgas office at 364 Lower Grass Valley Road. At the end of the coat drive, Ferrellgas will donate items collected to one or more local charities.

"Dropping off that coat you've had in the back of your closet or a new pair of mittens may seem like a small thing to do, but it can have a big impact in the lives of our fellow community members," said Chris Hall, Ferrellgas' general manager. "For some families, a warm coat is a luxury that cannot be taken for granted, and we are grateful for all the donations that will be collected to meet this critical need."

Residents do not have to be Ferrellgas customers to participate in the donation drive.

For more information, visit http://www.ferrellgas.com/share-the-warmth.