 Fencing Club’s spring session begins Monday in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Submitted by Lori Woodhall
The Nevada County Fencing Club will begin its Spring 2018 session of Olympic-style fencing instruction beginning Monday in the main auditorium at the Grass Valley Veteran’s Building, 255 So. Auburn St., Grass Valley. The eight week session meets Monday evenings from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Beginning, intermediate and advanced levels, and “Open Fence” time from 8:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. New students can begin up to the third week of this session. All equipment is provided. Cost is $65 per session, with a once-a year $10 insurance fee that renews August 1. Visitors welcome. For questions, call the instructor, Dr. Rob Woodhall, DC at 530-432-1750, or visit the club website at http://www.wix.com/ncfencing/ncfc.

