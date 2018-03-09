Fencing Club’s spring session begins Monday in Grass Valley
March 9, 2018
The Nevada County Fencing Club will begin its Spring 2018 session of Olympic-style fencing instruction beginning Monday in the main auditorium at the Grass Valley Veteran's Building, 255 So. Auburn St., Grass Valley. The eight week session meets Monday evenings from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Beginning, intermediate and advanced levels, and "Open Fence" time from 8:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. New students can begin up to the third week of this session. All equipment is provided. Cost is $65 per session, with a once-a year $10 insurance fee that renews August 1. Visitors welcome. For questions, call the instructor, Dr. Rob Woodhall, DC at 530-432-1750, or visit the club website at http://www.wix.com/ncfencing/ncfc.
Trending In: News Briefs
- A gut feeling: how intestinal microbes modulate mood and behavior
- ‘Meet the Candidate’ event in Grass Valley with GOP gubernatorial hopeful John Cox
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital recognized on Hospital C-Section Honor Roll
- Robinson Enterprises helps Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley
- Friends of Library book sale Saturday in Nevada City
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County authorities: Domestic violence incident leads authorities to close Shannon Way in Nevada City
- Retaliation suit against Nevada County Sheriff’s Office gets underway
- Details emerge in wreck involving KVMR broadcaster Wesley Robertson
- Child sex suspect arrested in Grass Valley
- Three arrested at Spenceville shooting range for illegal firearms