Family variety sing-along concert scheduled Saturday in Grass Valley

A "Family and Friends Concert," featuring a wide variety of music and opportunities for the audience to sing along, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. The music will follow a 6:30 p.m. reception. Admittance is $25, and a no-host bar, plus light refreshments, will be offered.

"A Valley Song" folk arrangement will be the opening number — the first of four sing-along opportunities — and will be sung by Jordan Thomas-Rose, who wrote it just for the concert.

The program also will include jazz, a lullaby, modern classical, contemporary, blues, ragtime, baroque and a couple numbers from the musical Godspell. Eight numbers will be presented prior to an intermission — ending with the sing-along "Hands Across the Sea." The third sing-along, "This Little Light of Mine," will open the second portion of seven numbers, which will end with a message of peace sung in a round.

The Valley Music Band will feature Michael Bankston, cornet; Kate Canan, flute; Chuck Champlin, percussion; Randy McKean, clarinet and saxophone; Conrad Sisk, cello, and Matt Wilson-Daley, electric guitar, with either Rev. Kevin Tarsa or Jordan Thomas-Rose at the piano. Vocalists will include Stan and Erin Thomas-Rose, parents of Jordan and Lindsay Dunckel. The concert will benefit the UUCM congregation. The event is open to the public.