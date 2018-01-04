Event showcases ACME Competitive Robotics Team

Nevada County Tech Connection's "TechTonic" event will provide a special opportunity to meet the ACME Competitive Robotics Team at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 16. These middle and high school students design, build, program, and operate competitive robots. The team competes with other robotics teams around the state through the international robotics and STEM education organization, FIRST. Each team must accomplish a predetermined challenge that includes both autonomous and driver-controlled aspects.

Students develop engineering and problem-solving skills as they come up with innovative programming solutions. At TechTonic, the team will demonstrate how they use advanced robotic techniques, including machine vision and motion path planning, to successfully complete competition tasks and objectives.

TechTonic is an interactive networking and learning event held on the third Tuesday of every month. The event is not just for "techies, but for all individuals interested in technology, entrepreneurship and meeting like-minded people in town. Well behaved kids are welcome. TechTonic Tuesdays take place at 104 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City. Networking starts at 5:30 with a speaker at 6 p.m. Snacks and beverages provided. A suggested donation of $5 to $15 is welcome.

Facilitated by local tech employees who volunteer their time, the ACME Robotics Team is self-funded. All donations to TechTonic on January 16 will go to the team. For more information, visit http://nctechconnection.org.