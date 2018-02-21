End of an era for Nevada City Rotary

Nevada City Rotary celebrated the end of an era at The National Hotel. The club was founded in 1935 at The National and has spent most of its 80-plus years meeting in the hotel's Hoover's Restaurant and historic bar. After 39 years as its longest owner, long-time Rotarian Tom Coleman has sold the hotel. New owner Jordan Fife is already well into the plans for a proposed multi-million dollar restoration of what is believed to be the longest continually operating hotel — since 1856 — in California.

On February 15, Nevada City Rotary shared fond memories and stories of the rich history and their legacy at The National. Club members presented Coleman with an original painting of The National by local artist Betsy Lombard, purchased at The Alexander Gallery.

For the next month or so the club will be checking out sites for its new home base. Nevada City Rotary will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at Trolley Junction in Nevada City. The club encourages guests and visiting Rotarians participate at meetings. For more information and future meeting locations, visit http://ncrotary.org.