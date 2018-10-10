Election interviews to be broadcast online
October 10, 2018
Nevada County Media, the parent organization for NCTV, is broadcasting election interviews and forums featuring local, state and national candidates until Election Day on November 6. These programs may be found on Nevada County Media's YouTube channel (http://www.nevadacountytv.org) or by typing https://bit.ly/2PbZDRe into the internet browser.
Featured are the candidates for Grass Valley City Council, county sheriff, NID board of directors, and representatives to the California legislature and U.S. House of Representatives.
