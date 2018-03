Easter goodies at Nevada City Chamber of Commerce

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, located at 132 Main St. in Nevada City, has a variety of Easter basket goodies on sale, including See's one pound boxes, foil wrapped eggs, bunnies, and chocolate eggs (Bordeaux, butter cream, rocky road and scotchmallow). The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. For mor information, call 530-265-2692.