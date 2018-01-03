Dynamic doctors
January 3, 2018
Dr. Jean Creasy and Dr. Sara Woerner were guest speakers at the Annual District Soroptimist Convention, which included Grass Valley, Reno, Woodland, Chico, Sacramento, Auburn and Roseville Soroptimist clubs.
Creasy shared information about her international work with the Kellermann Foundation and Woerner talked about two local projects, the "Read Me Story" project and the KARE Crisis Nursery.
Soroptimist of the Sierra Foothills, which hosted the event, donated to both doctors and their organizations, as a thank you for their time educating THE clubs about their nonprofit work that benefit women and children.
