‘Duck Soup’ the next ‘Silver Screen’ classic shown in Auburn

Screen Classic Movie Series continues on Jan. 6 with the 1933 classic, "Duck Soup." The Marx Brothers movie features Groucho, the farcical president of Freedonia, who goes to war because he's put a month's rent on the battlefield.

Also he wants to cozy up to Margaret Dumont. The movie is shown at noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada St. in Auburn. Presented by the Library, the movie is free.

For information, call 530-878-7938 or visit http://auburnsilverscreen.com. The next film in the series is "Some Like It Hot," to be shown on Feb. 3.