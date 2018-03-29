Dogs in need of loving homes
March 29, 2018
Rescue For Pet Sake will be holding a pet adopt-a-thon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 7 at Petco in Grass Valley. Both puppies and adult dogs, including Flash (pictured), are in need of loving homes. Petco is located at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. For more information, call Rescue For Pet Sake at 530-263-3331 or visit http://www.rescueforpetsake.org.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Remains found in Nevada County positively identified as belonging to Adea Shabani
- San Jose woman accused in crash that killed two Nevada Union students, injured third
- UPDATE: 2 Nevada Union High School students die in car wreck, authorities say
- Nevada Union family grieves deaths of two students in DUI collision
- HEARTS OF GOLD: Tyler Nielson, Justin Gardner represented their families, community and school with great skill and grace